StockNews.com Upgrades International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

IGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.83.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,392,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 210,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 163,088 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

