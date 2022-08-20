StockNews.com Upgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

