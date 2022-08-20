Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Boosts Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

