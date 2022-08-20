Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 224.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $202.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.96. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

