SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 0.8 %
SSY opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.