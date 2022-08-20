Super Zero Protocol Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $46.25 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.19 or 0.07598071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00153901 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,865,302 coins and its circulating supply is 364,712,866 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.