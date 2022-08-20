Supercars Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.61 Million (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Supercars token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Supercars has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Supercars has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $34,425.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003740 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00127486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00101422 BTC.

Supercars Token Profile

CAR is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supercars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Supercars using one of the exchanges listed above.

