Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Sylogist Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Sylogist Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.