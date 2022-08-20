Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,655,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.04% of Synopsys worth $1,551,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after buying an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $363.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.46. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

