Syscoin Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $97.69 million and $2.24 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00255516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,298,541 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

