TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 870 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CapStar Financial were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

CapStar Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

