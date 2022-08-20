TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,303,000 after purchasing an additional 302,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $209.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.36. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $192.40 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

