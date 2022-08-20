TCM Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.2% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

