TCM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

