TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Stock Price Down 30%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 2,373,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,521,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

TDH Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) by 1,197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

