TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.