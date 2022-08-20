TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.