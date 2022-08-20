TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.25% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 152.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,705,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.63 million, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 2.71. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

