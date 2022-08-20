Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson Sells 1,357 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.