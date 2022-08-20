The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $733.77

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 733.77 ($8.87) and traded as high as GBX 803 ($9.70). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 799 ($9.65), with a volume of 82,464 shares.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 735.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 768.31. The firm has a market cap of £744.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Kidd acquired 5,000 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 766 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($46,278.40). In related news, insider David Kidd bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 766 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($46,278.40). Also, insider Simon Davis bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 726 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £5,808 ($7,017.88).

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

