The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $107,347.28 and $1,233.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Trading

