The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.23

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.23 and traded as high as $33.10. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 10,599 shares changing hands.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
