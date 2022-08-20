The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.23

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.23 and traded as high as $33.10. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 10,599 shares changing hands.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

