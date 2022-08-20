The GDL Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GDL stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in The GDL Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.