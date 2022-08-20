The GDL Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GDL stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $9.26.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
