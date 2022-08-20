The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises approximately 10.3% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,540,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $78,536,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.52. 2,887,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

