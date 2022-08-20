The Sandbox Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $325.33 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00004900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00651166 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00172704 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,427,520,110 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

