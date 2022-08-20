The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $60,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,702,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

