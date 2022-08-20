The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,490,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,751 shares during the quarter. Western Union makes up 1.4% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.68% of Western Union worth $121,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Western Union by 63.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 70,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 23.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 57.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 189,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 69,331 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

WU stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

