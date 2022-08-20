THEKEY Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

