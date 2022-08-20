ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDUP. Barclays decreased their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ThredUp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $267.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,281.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ThredUp news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,281.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Homer sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $33,618.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,243 shares in the company, valued at $113,819.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ThredUp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $27,907,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ThredUp by 138.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,679 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.