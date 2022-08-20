TigerCash Market Capitalization Achieves $391,602.82 (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $391,602.82 and approximately $1.73 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00869192 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,050.78 or 0.99613047 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

