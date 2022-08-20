Tokamak Network 1-Day Volume Tops $1.43 Million (TON)

Tokamak Network (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Tokamak Network has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $1.43 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokamak Network has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokamak Network coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00008971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokamak Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003700 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00101274 BTC.

Tokamak Network Coin Profile

Tokamak Network (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokamak Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokamak Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokamak Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokamak Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokamak Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokamak Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.