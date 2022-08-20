Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 98 ($1.18) on Wednesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 37.75 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.98 ($1.95). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.94 million and a PE ratio of 3,266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.