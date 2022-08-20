Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,117 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.6% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.53. 79,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,196. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.