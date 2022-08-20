Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,182 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $31,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

