Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,554 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,307,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,253,000. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $6,392,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $6,473,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $3,066,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SGOL stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,100. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

