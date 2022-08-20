Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 60,904 Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Core Alternative ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Core Alternative ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CCOR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 106,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,316. Core Alternative ETF has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

