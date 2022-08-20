Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,868 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,137,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 212,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 381,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,347. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

