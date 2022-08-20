Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,730. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

