Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May comprises approximately 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 31.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UMAY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,967. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

