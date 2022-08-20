Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $93.62. 437,009 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.08.

