Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PDP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.39. 348,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,121. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

