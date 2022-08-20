Transcodium (TNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $73,050.04

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $73,050.04 and approximately $44.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 115.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,124.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003761 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00126897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

