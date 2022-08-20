Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Transphorm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Transphorm Price Performance

OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $294.96 million, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transphorm

Transphorm ( OTCMKTS:TGAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Transphorm had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transphorm will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Transphorm by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,675,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Transphorm in the first quarter worth $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transphorm in the first quarter worth $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transphorm in the first quarter worth $4,307,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter valued at $2,646,000.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

