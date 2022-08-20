Treecle (TRCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $91,501.00

Treecle (TRCL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Treecle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treecle has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $91,501.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treecle has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treecle alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003738 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00127391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00099503 BTC.

About Treecle

Treecle (TRCL) is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Treecle is www.treecle.io.

Treecle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treecle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treecle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treecle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treecle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.