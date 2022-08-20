Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 301,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 272,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,482,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tricon Residential by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $2,493,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 1,661.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

