TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

TriMas Stock Down 1.1 %

TRS stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TriMas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

