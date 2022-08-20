TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRSGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

TriMas Stock Down 1.1 %

TRS stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

