TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $89.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $109.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,072,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,072,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $194,153.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,201.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,392 shares of company stock worth $1,282,108 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in TriNet Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

