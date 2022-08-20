Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $126,025.97 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

