TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $157,675.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

