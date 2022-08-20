Truepoint Inc. Acquires 2,097 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,453. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.