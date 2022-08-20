Truepoint Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after acquiring an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,011,000 after purchasing an additional 208,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,064,000 after buying an additional 811,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,292. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

